Coronavirus Outbreak: Nivin Pauly Lauds Kerala Government After It Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Package in the Hour of Crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected the lives of people around the world, but it’s a huge hit to the economic conditions as well. The efforts to save lives and also to manage the financial condition is unimaginable. Kerala was the first state to report cases of coronavirus in India and it has also been the best in preventing the spread. On March 19, the Kerala Government announced Rs 20,000 crore financial package for the state to tackle coronavirus. The initiative taken by the government has been lauded by several citizens and that also includes Malayalam film industry actor Nivin Pauly. Kerala Govt Orders to Seal State Borders for Outside Vehicles From Today Evening Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

On March 19, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan posted on Twitter, “20,000 Cr special package for the State to overcome #COVID19. It takes an inclusive view and ensures that no one is left behind. The plan covers health package, loan assistance, welfare pensions, MNREGS, free food grains, subsidized meals, tax relief & arrear clearance.” On Thursday after a review meeting with the health minister and other officials the Chief Minister of Kerala stated, “The state is facing a huge crisis and normal life has been affected. This has impacted the economy. The financial package is expected to revive the economy.” Shah Rukh Khan Supports PM Modi's Janata Curfew Initiative, Says 'We Need To Slow Down Time'.

Special Package | #COVID19 ₹20,000 Cr package to fight the pandemic. 📜 2000 Cr in loans thru Kudumbashree 👷🏽‍♂️ 2000 Cr for employment guarantee scheme 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ₹1320 Cr for ₹1000 assistance to families not eligible for pensions. 👵🏾 2 months welfare pensions in advance pic.twitter.com/4AC6XcZkvt — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 19, 2020

Mollywood Actor Nivin Pauly couldn’t stop lauding the efforts taken by Kerala Government in the hour of crisis. He took to Twitter and wrote, “The need of the hour! Proud of our government!!”

On March 11, World Health Organization declared COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. Countries affected with the coronavirus have been taking numerous precautionary measures in order to contain the spread and save people’s lives.