Venkat Prabhu’s Custody starring Naga Chaitanya is all set to release in theatres on May 12. Now at a recent press release event in Chennai, the director revealed how he wrote the script of the film after watching Nayattu. This statement by Venkat led to rumours of Custody being a remake of Nayattu. However, looks like that's not the case, as filmmaker himself clarified it on Twitter. Have a look. Custody Trailer: Naga Chaitanya Is Determined to Summon Arvind Swamy in Court or Die Trying in This Thriller with Krithi Shetty (Watch Video).

Is Custody Remake of Nayattu?

Hehehehehe not true bro:))) everyone will know it tomorrow. U got it wrong of what I ACTUALLY said!! Please do watch it and lemme know tomorrow #CustodyFromTomorrow https://t.co/kZg4h5VmXV — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) May 11, 2023

