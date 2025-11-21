The Family Man Season 3 has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video. Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, trying to juggle his not-so-undercover spy job with a rather messy family life. The fan-favourite series, directed by Raj & DK, also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha in key roles. All seven episodes of The Family Man Season 3 were released on Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2025. While fans were excited about the new season, their joy was short-lived after discovering that the series had unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. ‘The Family Man’ Season 3: International Director Once Told Raj & DK Their Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Spy Thriller Web Series Wouldn’t Work — Here’s Why.

According to reports, The Family Man Season 3 has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie/series has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every movie/series falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Kaantha’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Dulquer Salmaan’s Period Drama Latest Victim of Piracy?.

More About ‘The Family Man’ Season 3

Alongside familiar faces like Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nimrat Kaur, join as the new lead antagonists in The Family Man 3. In the new season, Srikant Tiwari faces new dangers that endanger not just the nation but also his family. The Raj & DK series, which has built a strong fan following over the years, promises to wow viewers once again, just like its previous seasons.

