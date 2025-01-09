The unit of director Bobby Kolli’s upcoming film, Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, has chosen to call off the pre-release event that it intended to hold in the wake of the tragic stampede incident that has occurred at Tirupati. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna Faces Off Against the Menacing Bobby Deol in This High-Octane Actioner (Watch Video).

The stampede, which occurred when devotees rushed to get tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the famous Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, left six people dead and several others injured.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Postpones Event

“ 𝐃𝐚𝐚𝐤𝐮 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐚𝐣 𝐏𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 “ In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. . It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple -… — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) January 9, 2025

The news of the tragedy has sent shock waves across the nation. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed higher officials to reach Tirupati and to take necessary relief measures.

Sithara Entertainments, one of the producers of Daaku Maharaj, took to their social media timelines to make the announcement.

The production house said, “In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple - a place of devotion, hope for millions and a cherished part of our families' traditions.

“Given the circumstances, we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today’s event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time!!”

Written and Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj is scheduled to release on January 12 for the festival of Sankranti. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Trailer Reaction: Netizens Give Thumbs Up to Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol’s High-Octane Actioner (Watch Video).

The film, which has music by Thaman S, has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Niranjan Devaramane and Ruben. Screenplay for the film is by K Chakravarthy Reddy while dialogues have been penned by Bhanu and Nandu. Stunts have been choreographed by V Venkat.

