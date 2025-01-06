The trailer for Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was unveiled on Sunday, January 5, by Sithara Entertainments. The action-packed teaser, lasting just over two minutes, introduces Balakrishna in the role of the fierce dacoit, Daaku Maharaaj. In the trailer, we see him battling numerous foes in a dense jungle, as a towering fire threatens to consume him. The clip has been met with a positive response from netizens, who eagerly anticipate the film's theatrical release on January 12. Well, the audience have praise the trailer of the film and they have high hopes. In addition to Balakrishna, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary. Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj promises to deliver intense action and gripping drama. Check out audience reactions. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna Faces Off Against the Menacing Bobby Deol in This High-Octane Actioner (Watch Video).

#DaakuMaharaaj 💥 The film's setup may or may not be like typical #NBK films, but the trailer looks promising ! 🔥 Balayya's screen presence is electrifying, and the production quality, along with #Thaman's BGM, is absolutely top-notch! 💥 pic.twitter.com/u1eQkYi4bn — Levi Ackerman🍃🌝 (@me_njl_) January 6, 2025

