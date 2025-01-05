The makers of Daaku Maharaaj have released its massy trailer starring Nandamuri Balakrishna (Balayya). Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi, the action-packed film features a star-studded cast, including Pragya Jaiswal, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela and Shraddha Srinath. The trailer, with its powerful music by S Thaman, showcases Balakrishna in a dual-role portrayal. His character, a messiah of the people, is set against gripping action, dramatic twists and emotional depth. As the film promises high-octane sequences, intrigue builds around its rich visuals and layered storytelling. Set for a January 12 release, Daaku Maharaaj aims to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience during Sankranthi 2025. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’: Netizens Slam Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela’s Track for Vulgar Hook Step (Watch Video).

Watch 'Daaku Maharaaj' Trailer:

