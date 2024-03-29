Daler Mehndi has collaborated with star Ram Charan for his latest track Jaragandi from the film Game Changer. The Punjabi pop sensation has heaped praise on the actor and said that his passion for music and dance is truly inspiring. Jaragandi is a fusion of Punjabi beats and South Indian flavour. The song’s title, which translates to 'Let it happen', is a vibrant and energetic track that seamlessly blends Daler Mehndi's signature bhangra beats with Ram Charan's charismatic presence. Game Changer Song ‘Jaragandi’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani Shine in This Upbeat Track With Electrifying Dance Moves! (Watch Video).

Mehndi said in a statement: "Working with Ram Charan has been an incredible experience. His passion for music and dance is truly inspiring, and I believe our collaboration has resulted in something truly special." Game Changer First Look Poster Out!: Birthday Boy Ram Charan’s Dashing Look From Shankar’s Next Unveiled! (View Pic).

Game Changer is a political action thriller film directed by S. Shankar. The film stars Ram Charan in double roles. It also has Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar.

