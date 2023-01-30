The official teaser of Dasara is finally out! Starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh as the leads, the Telugu movie is touted to be actioner. Going by the teaser of Srikanth Odela's directorial, the film looks high on emotions and has a mass appeal. The plot of the flick is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Telangana. Check it out. Dasara: Teaser of Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Film To Be Released on January 30 (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Dasara Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)