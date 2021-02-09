The 2013 Drishyam was one of Malayalam cinema's most engaging thrillers. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie turned out to be a huge blockbuster and is considered as one of the highest grossing films of all time in Mollywood. Starring Mohanlal in the lead, Drishyam had him play Georgekutty, a simple family man who, despite his half-education, uses his ingenuity to protect his wife and two daughters from being trapped in a crime they accidentally committed. Drishyam 2: Sequel To Mohanlal-Starrer Owes Its Existence to Fan-Fiction; Director Jeethu Joseph Reveals How!

With the sequel, Drishyam 2 coming on February 19 straight on Amazon Prime Video, we see what happens to Georgekutty and his family in the aftermath of their big coverup. The first film was reportedly inspired by the novel The Devotion of Suspect X, by Japanese author Keigo Higashino.

In case you have not seen the first Drishyam, but are curious about the sequel, you have two options. The preferable one is to watch Drishyam available on streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Or you can watch the below video where Mohanlal himself recaps the events of the first film, as he asks you to what lengths you would go to save your family. Drishyam 2 Trailer: Dead Secrets Return to Haunt Mohanlal's Georgekutty and Family; Movie To Release on February 19 on Amazon Prime.

Watch Recap Video Below:

Apart from Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 also brings back Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique from the first film. KB Ganesh Kumar and Murali Gopy are also cast in the film. Drishyam 2 is produced by Mohanlal's long-time collaborator, Antony Perumbavoor, who himself is playing a police constable in the movie. The sequel is set six years after the events of the first film and deals with how the ghosts of their dark secrets have returned to haunt Georgekutty and his family.

