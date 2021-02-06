The makers of Drishyam 2 had promised the trailer of the film on February 8 but after the news of it getting leaked online, they dropped the video today i.e on February 6. Along with the trailer, they've also announced that the movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 19. Having said that, this Mohanlal starrer is one of the much-awaited Malayalam flicks of the year. The first part of the franchise was loved by audiences and critics and going by the glimpse of Drishyam 2, it also is going to follow the suit. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal’s Malayalam Film To Release On Amazon Prime Video And See What Fans Have To Say About It.

Mohanlal plays the role of Georgekutty and the movie is said to be picked from where part one ended. Talking about the trailer, it sees the lead star as a calm and composed man whose past secrets will be out soon. Apart from the superstar, the movie will also see Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Anisba, Esther and Saikumar in key roles. Drishyam 2: Trailer Of Mohanlal’s Malayalam Film To Release on February 8!

Drishyam 2 Trailer:

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. After South film Master's success at the theatres, we wonder if the decision of the makers to release Drishyam 2 on the OTT platform will be in their favour or not. Let's wait and watch. So, how did you find the trailer? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

