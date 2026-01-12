Filmmaker Priyadarshan has spoken out in support of actor Akshaye Khanna, stating that he never faced any difficulties working with him despite ongoing reports suggesting otherwise. The comments come as Akshaye continues to receive praise for his performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. In an interview with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan recalled his first collaboration with the actor and said the industry had initially discouraged him from casting Akshaye. ‘I Am Shocked’: Priyadarshan Reacts to Actor Arshad Warsi’s ‘Bad Experience’ Remark on ‘Hulchul’, Says He Is ‘Upset and Hurt’,

Priyadarshan Recalls First Film

Priyadarshan revealed that many people warned him against signing Akshaye Khanna for Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998), claiming the actor was moody and difficult. "In my first film with Akshaye Khanna, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998), everybody had discouraged me from signing him on. They said he is difficult and moody," he said. However, the director said his own experience was very different. "But I fell in love with him from the first film itself. I never found him difficult. If I called him at 5am, he would be there on time. He is a darling, and we've never had a bitter moment together in the six films we did. He is least bothered by criticism," Priyadarshan added. Priyadarshan and Akshaye Khanna went on to collaborate on several films, including Hulchul, Hungama and other projects. The director described their working relationship as smooth and professional over the years.

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Success

Akshaye Khanna recently earned widespread appreciation for his performance in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The spy-action thriller released in theatres on December 5, 2025 and went on to collect over INR 1,200 crore at the global box office. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Priyadarshan Says Paresh Rawal Apologised to Him for Quitting the Comedy Franchise, Reveals His ‘Personal Issues’ With Akshay Kumar Are Now Resolved.

Reports Around 'Drishyam 3' Exit

In recent weeks, Akshaye Khanna was also in the news after reports claimed he exited Drishyam 3 due to remuneration-related disagreements. According to producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, the actor reportedly stepped away from the project just a day before the release of Dhurandhar. Pathak later stated that the makers planned to send a legal notice regarding the matter. The reports led to speculation about Akshaye’s professional conduct, which Priyadarshan has now addressed through his remarks. With Priyadarshan publicly backing the actor, the director’s comments add perspective to the ongoing discussion surrounding Akshaye Khanna’s working reputation.

