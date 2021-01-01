As promised to all Mohanlal fans, the makers of Drishyam 2 have revealed the first teaser of the film right at the stroke of midnight on New Year. But that's not the only surprise. Drishyam 2 is not releasing in theatres, as we thought. Instead the film has been bought by Amazon Prime Video, and is going to an OTT direct release. Which makes us wonder about the astronomical price Amazon must have bought the film, considering the first Drishyam was one of the biggest hits of Malayalam cinema. #7YearsOfIHDrishyam: Fans Celebrate The Success Of Mohanlal’s Epic Malayalam Thriller, Eagerly Wait For An Update On Drishyam 2.

Anyway, back to the teaser, it is confirmed by watching the promo that Drishyam 2 will continue the storyline of Georgekutty and his family. Well, it looks like the crime that they had hidden years back is coming back to haunt them. Apart from Lal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil are reprising their roles of Georgekutty's family members.

Asha Sarath and Siddique are also returning as the parents of the dead boy, whose body Georgekutty buried in the premises of his local police station. We wonder how the body will return in the new film. Also, it looks like Murali Gopy would be the new antagonist. The final scene of the promo is the trademark Drishyam shot of zooming into Mohanlal's face as he closes his eyes. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Welcomes Meena on the Sets of Jeethu Joseph’s Film on the Occasion of Her Birthday!

Watch the Teaser:

Drishyam 2 is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who had also helmed the first film. It is not yet confirmed as to when Drishyam 2 would be releasing on the platform. We also think that the decision to release such a big movie directly on an OTT platform would not go down well with Kerala theatre exhibitors. Let's wait and watch!

