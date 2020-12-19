Drishyam, the Malayalam thriller released on December 19, 2013, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead, was a huge hit. The film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph has completed seven years of its release and fans are celebrating the film’s success. Drishyam had not only opened to positive reviews from critics and fans, but it was the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 500 million at the box office. It was on the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday when the makers launched the teaser of Drishyam 2. Today fans are not only celebrating the success of Drishyam by using the hashtag #7YearsOfIHDrishyam on Twitter, but are also eagerly waiting for the makers to share an update on Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Reunites With His Reel Family After 6 Years! (View Pic).

Fans of Lalettan are celebrating the success of his industry hit film Drishyam. From sharing stills of the film to lauding about the performances of the star cast, Twitterati can’t keep. Drishyam had remained the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time until its record was broken by Pulimurugan three years later. Apart from being remade in Indian languages, Drishyam was also remade in Chinese as Sheep Without a Shepherd and with that it had become the first Indian film to be remade in Chinese. Let’s take a look at what fans have posted using the hashtag #7YearsOfIHDrishyam. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Joins The Set Of Jeethu Joseph’s Upcoming Malayalam Film!

7 Years Of The Magnificent Thriller

Sheer Performance And Gripping Narrative

A Low Budget Film ! No Mass Sence ! Just With His Acting And Story. The Film Grossed 50crs WW ! Only the "CompleteActor" Can ! 😌😎 #Drishyam2 #Mohanlal @Mohanlal #7YearsOfIHDrishyam pic.twitter.com/KtZx8GVMjK — . (@VIDHU008) December 19, 2020

Overseas Record

Longest running movie in UAE Broke #Titanic Record 125 days run Still remains untouched Expectations are damn high for #Drishyam2#7YearsOfIHDrishyam #Mohanlal @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/ZKYjuhEPfU — Vishal Krishnamoorthy (@VishalKrishnam3) December 19, 2020

Best Work Of Jeethu Joseph

Can't Wait For #Drishyam2

An Impressive Malayalam Thriller

Movie which released on 2013 still this movie is In Top 5 grossers Of Mollywood & Top 3rd Highest Grosser in KBO#7YearsOfIHDrishyam#Mohanlal @Mohanlal #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/MXJx6Jm9G7 — Adorn Rodrigues (@rodrigues_adorn) December 19, 2020

Game Changer

Talking about Drishyam 2, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the main cast – Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil – will be reprising their roles from the 2013 released movie. The director had told The Hindu from where the sequel will continue. He was quoted as saying, “The police hadn’t closed the murder investigation. So the film will examine how the family deals with their own personal trauma and reactions from the society.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas’ banner, Drishyam 2 went on floors in September. The makers are reportedly eyeing to release this thriller in theatres by the end of January next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).