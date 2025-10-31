Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Halloween season is here, and it seems like Bollywood has already embraced the spooky spirit, transforming into its darker side!

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, a well-known social media figure, shared glimpses from one of the most happening Halloween parties, showing Bollywood celebrities in their 'ghostly versions'.

The video features some of the most popular faces, including stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Aryan Khan, Atlee, and Ayan Mukerji.

Reliance Foundation Founder Chairperson Nita Ambani clearly stole the show with her stunning retro looks.

Bringing much drama with their epic pairing, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were seen as Lady Singham and Lara Croft. The ever-dynamic Ranveer Singh made a hilarious entry as Deadpool, bringing out his playful side at the Halloween party.

Siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also made sure to make heads turn with their dramatic ensembles. Filmmakers Atlee and Ayan Mukerji also showcased their chaotic sides as Lilith from Lucifer and Harry Potter.

Last but not least, the otherwise shy and reserved Aryan Khan surprised everyone with his transformation into a character from Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Brokeback Mountain'.

Orry himself was seen in a crazy avatar, dressed as a giant crab. From dancing with the stars to showing off his antics at the party and posing for pictures, Orry offered a rare sneak peek into Btown's Halloween 2025.

Reacting to the video, actors Bhumi Pednekkar, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor couldn't help but cheer aloud. (ANI)

