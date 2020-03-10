Holi 2020: Mahesh Babu Wishes Fans on the Festival of Colors, Requests Everyone to Avoid Gatherings

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The festival of colours is here! Across the country you’ll see many playing Holi. Not only in India, but in many other Asia and parts of other Western countries, Holi is played. Holi, which is also known as the festival of spring or festival of love, signifies the victory of good over evil. On this auspicious occasion, from celebs to commoners, everyone have been extending wishes on social media platforms. Mahesh Babu, one of the most popular celebs of Tollywood, has also wished his fans on the occasion of Holi 2020. But besides extending his heartfelt wishes, the superstar has also requested all his fans to play safe and stay away from gatherings. Coronavirus Alert! Mahesh Babu, Bipasha Basu, Ram Gopal Varma and Other Celebs Spread Awareness via Social Media.

Mahesh Babu requested fans to stay away from gatherings due to the Coronavirus scare in the country. More than 40 people in India have been tested positive for COVID-19, and hence everyone has been requested to stay away from large gatherings. Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing you a Holi full of joy and happinessSmiling face with smiling eyes Please avoid crowd gatherings and play safe. #HappyHoli #Colortheworldwithlove”. Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Happy Moments To Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Mush, All Inside Videos From Isha Ambani's Bash.

Here’s The Post Shared By Tollywood Superstar

Wishing you a Holi full of joy and happiness😊 Please avoid crowd gatherings and play safe. #HappyHoli#Colortheworldwithlove❤ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 9, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Now there are reports of Mahesh Babu playing an extended cameo in the upcoming flick Chiru 152, which is said to be titled as Acharya, in which Megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the role. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Holi!