Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Happy Moments To Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Mush, All Inside Videos From Isha Ambani's Bash

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani recently threw a starry bash ahead of Holi. The festival of colours is just a few days away but it was celebrated by Bollywood celebs at this pre-Holi party. The party was graced by who's who from the Bollywood industry. From Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, the stars descended here to splash colours on each other. Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Join Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Isha Ambani's Festive Bash (View Pics).

Interestingly, the bash also turns out to be the first Holi celebration for American singer, Nick Jonas. He flew down to India with wife Priyanka for a few days and also got a chance to celebrate the festival here. The actor duo posted pictures and videos from the same. The party also saw rumoured lovebirds Katrina and Vicky shake leg with each other and indulge in some light PDA of which videos are viral. Check out these and more inside videos from the party here.

The Holi Bash Set Up View

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILMY ANGLE (@filmyangle) on Mar 6, 2020 at 11:01pm PST

'National Jiju' Shares a Video

Vicky and Kat In Their Own Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN ACCOUNT (@katrinamykaif) on Mar 6, 2020 at 12:19pm PST

PeeCee's Clearly Having a Crazy Time Here

View this post on Instagram #PriyankaChopra and #ShlokaMehta have a blast during Holi celebrations last night. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:54am PST

Diana Penty Going 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu' Again

PC and Nick Chill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:11am PST

The party attendees wore white which was strictly the theme of this party. Of course, the celebs styled their attire in a more casual and funky ways, giving each other a serious fashion competition. After all, Bollywood, festivals and fashion always go hand in hand! While one Holi bash already turned out to be successful for the B-town A-listers, let us see how the young brigade and other stars celebrate their Holi on the main day. Stay tuned.