Blockbuster film Drishyam all set to be made in Korean language. Yes, you heard us right. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, Panorama Studios- Anthology studios made the announcement at Cannes. This would be the first-ever collaboration between an Indian and Korean studio and the first time a Hindi film is being officially remade in Korean language. Actor Song Kang-ho will play the lead in the remake. Drishyam Has a Chinese Remake, Sheep Without a Shepherd, That Has Topped Box Office in China and is Now Releasing in UK! (Watch Trailer).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

BIGGG NEWS… ‘DRISHYAM’ TO BE REMADE IN KOREAN LANGUAGE: PANORAMA STUDIOS - ANTHOLOGY STUDIOS MAKE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT AT CANNES… #KumarMangatPathak’s #PanoramaStudios and #AnthologyStudios announce a partnership for the remake of #Drishyam franchise in #Korea. The official… pic.twitter.com/nbCas6dHkB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2023

