Jagapathi Babu is popularly known for his works in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who is celebrating his 60th birthday on February 12, 2022, is also known as JB and Jaggu Bhai by fans. It has been more than three decades since he has been a part of the industry and acted in around 170 feature films. Over the years, the actor has worked with some of the popular filmmakers such as SV Krishna Reddy, Ram Gopal Varma, Krishna Vamsi, K Raghavendra Rao among others. Jagapathi Babu Pledges to Donate Organs in KIMS Hospital on His 60th Birthday.

Jagapathi Babu was born to veteran producer-director VB Rajendra Prasad. His debut film, Simha Swapnam, was bankrolled by his father. On the occasion of JB’s birthday, let’s take a look at his five films that not just shot him to fame, but were also a huge success.

Peddarikam

JB starred in the remake of the Malayalam film Godfather. Directed by AM Rathnam, he portrayed the character of Krishna Mohan.

Gaayam

JB got his breakthrough with this Ram Gopal Varma directorial, in which he shared screen space with Revathi and Urmila Matondkar. This political thriller was based on the 1980s Vijayawada Gang Warfare.

Subhalagnam

JB played the lead in this SV Krishna Reddy film. This family drama was not just a huge hit but he even managed to establish his star status. This film was remade in Tamil as Irattai Roja and in Hindi as Judaai.

Subhakankshalu

This comedy drama was another major hit in JB’s career. Directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao, he played the character Chandu. This movie was the remake of the Tamil film Poove Unakkaga that had released in 1996.

Pelli Pandiri

Remake of the Kannada film Anuraga Sangama, this Telugu film starred JB as Govind. The movie helmed by Kodi Ramakrishna also featured Raasi and Prithiveeraj in the lead.

These are some of the successful films of JB that had released in the 90s. We wish Jagapathi Babu a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

