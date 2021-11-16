Stating that Suriya was the one star who was redefining stardom, National Award-winning Tamil director Vetrimaran on Thursday expressed his support for Suriya and his just-released film 'Jai Bhim'. Taking to Twitter, Vetrimaran said, "No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing." Jai Bhim: Suriya's Film Accused of Showing Vanniyar Community in Bad Light, PMK Files Defamation Suit Against The Superstar.

He went on to say, "The commitment of director T J Gnanavel to make this film to let the world know the plight of the victims and Suriya's constant efforts towards social justice, on and offscreen is truly inspiring.#JaiBhim" Stating that it was only natural that these films cause angst amongst those who did not want the status quo to change, the director posted the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya. Jai Bhim: Suriya's Acclaimed Film Enters IMDb's Top Rated 250 Movies; Soorarai Pottru Also Among 8 Indian Films In the List.

Check Out Vetri Maaran's Tweet Below:

No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing#Jaibheem. Suriya is one star who is redefining stardom. pic.twitter.com/BUdjw6v0g1 — Vetri Maaran (@VetriMaaran) November 16, 2021

Further, he went on to say that films that question the inequalities and injustices of a society too are weapons towards social justice. "We stand by the whole team of #JaiBhim," he said. Vetrimaran hasn't been the only one to express support for Suriya. The entire Tamil film industry seems to have rallied behind the actor in his stand-off with the PMK, over the latter's allegations that the film 'Jai Bhim' had deliberately showcased the Vanniyar community in poor light.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2021 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).