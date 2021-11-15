The tussle between Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), led by former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss, and actor Suriya continues. As after, a group of PMK cadre stopped the screening of Jai Bhim at a theatre in Mayiladuthurai. Now, we hear as per Economic Times, Tamil Nadu's political party has filed a defamation suit against Suriya alleging that his film insults the Vanniyar community. Amazon Prime Video's Jai Bhim starring Suriya revolves around the plight of the tribal community and how the lead star helps them to seek justice.

PMK Files Defamation Suit Against Suriya:

