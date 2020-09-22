From amongst many films that bit the OTT dust and will now be released online, one of them is Vijay Sethupathi-Aishwarya Rajesh starring Ka Pae Ranasingam. The movie, based on true life events, will be releasing on Zee Plex with the pay-per-view model. The film's story revolves around how the rich get richer and the poor get poorer and oppressed. The trailer shows how Vijay's character stands up for the rights of the farmers and becomes their voice. Ka Pae Ranasingam: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's Social Drama To Release On October 2 On Zee Plex.

And when her husband is put behind bars, Aishwarya's character picks up the baton to fight for her husband and the rights of the farmers. Well, we must say, the trailer hits you hard and what only aids that experience is the powerful performances of Vijay and Aishwarya. Vijay Sethupathi's Ka Pae Ranasingam Heads for Digital Release Under Pay per View Model.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

A few weeks back, Vijay took to social media to announce that their film was going to release on the OTT platform. A few days back, the makers released another poster which unveiled that the movie will release on Zee Plex on October 2.

