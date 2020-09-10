With COVID-19 pandemic still at large, movies continue to ditch the traditional route. Theatres have been non-functional since mid-March with no sign of reopening any time soon. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, Yaara skipped theatrical releases and went straight to an OTT platform like Netflix, Prime, Hotstar etc. Now, a new trend is coming to light - pay per view. Zee has launched ZeePlex where the viewer can watch new release after paying for a particular film. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli became the first movie to go the pay per view route. Now, it is joined by the Tamil film, Ka Pae Ranasingam. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's Crazy Ride Arrives on Zee Plex On October 2, Will Be Available on Pay Per View Basis.

Earlier, Miruna and Thadayam had released using the PPV model on a platform by Regal Talkies. Talking about Ka Pae Ranasingam, the film is based on true events, will throw light on class divide and other social issues. Vijay Sethupathi's character is vocal about the struggle of farmers and calls out the corporate sector and politicians. Aishwarya Rajesh plays his wife. The couple stands up for the rights of the farmers. Ka Pae Ranasingam Teaser: Vijay Sethupati and Aishwarya Rajesh Present a Powerful Social Commentary Highlighting the Plight of Farmers (Watch Video).

Check Out Sreedhar Pillai's Tweet Here:

Check Out The Teaser Of Ka Pae Ranasingam Here:

The trend for pay per view during the global lockdown was started by Disney. The big-budget action bonanza, Mulan, was released on Dinsey+ in select countries using the pay per view model.

On the other hand, Warner Bros is going ahead with theatrical releases, reigniting the cinemas with Tenet. The Christopher Nolan directorial has done a good business - global earnings crossed $100 million - despite limited screens. Wonder Woman 1984, No Time To Die will also release in the theatres soon.

