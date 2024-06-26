Ahead of the June 27 release of the much-anticipated multi-starrer sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday wished the movie a great success. Taking to Instagram Stories, Prithviraj shared an image of Kalki 2898 AD and wrote: "All the best brother! @actorprabhas My absolute best to this new benchmark in Indian Cinema!" ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Andhra Pradesh Government Permit Screening of 6th Additional Show of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Film – View Statement.

The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Pasupathy, and Malvika Nair in key roles. While Big B plays Ashwatthama in the movie, Prabhas will be seen as Bhairava, Kamal as Supreme Yaskin, Deepika as SUM-80, a pregnant lab subject, and Disha as Roxie. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is eagerly awaited for its high production value, visual effects, and compelling narrative. Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda Confirmed for 'Kalki 2898 AD'; Prabhas and Nag Ashwin Break This News on Insta Live! (Watch Video).

Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes His ‘Brother’ Prabhas Ahead of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Release

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @therealprithvi/ Instagram)

On the work front, Prithviraj is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture, L2: Empuraan, following the success of his critically acclaimed movie Aadujeevitham. While Prabhas has Kannappa, The Raja Saab, and Salaar Part 2 in the pipeline, Big B, who last featured in Ganapath, next has Vettaiyan and The Umesh Chronicles in his kitty. Deepika, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, last featured in the aerial action film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She next has Singham Again in her kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2024 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).