Nag Ashwin's project, Kalki 2898 AD, is gearing up to hit the big screens tomorrow (June 27). The film features a star-studded cast that includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The hype surrounding the upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has already driven ticket prices to INR 2,300. In a new development, the Andhra Pradesh government has shown support for the movie by permitting an additional show. The Government had already provided permission for five additional shows for the film. The new order now allows permission for a sixth additional show across all theatres in the state. Kalki 2898 AD Song ‘Theme of Kalki’: Second Single From Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Sci-Fi Is an Ode to Lord Vishnu (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Government Allows 6 Additional Shows for Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

