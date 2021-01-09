The highly anticipated teaser of KGF Chapter 2 was released on superstar Yash's birthday and within a few hours of its release, it became the only thing people were talking about. Yash is seen setting guns ablaze and we know everyone will agree when we say that the action shown in this 2-minute long teaser has everyone feeling the adrenaline. The teaser gave us a glimpse into what the second chapter will be like and seeing Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt putting their best act in the teaser was a delightful watch for all their fans as well. KGF Chapter 2 Teaser: Yash’s Explosive Act With His Machine Gun Against The Enemies Makes His Fans Go Crazy!

KGF Chapter 1 had earlier won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects. The period action film which is written and directed by Prashanth Neel was also one of the costliest Kannada language movies. Now with the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 released, the makers are expecting the same kind of response to this film as well. But before we witness the extravagant trailer and the movie on the big screen, here are some interesting facts about the film.

1. The teaser of the film became the most viewed teaser in the World in the first 24 hours. It garnered 72 million views and also became the 5th most-watched video in the World in the first 24 hours. Along with that it also became the 2nd most liked teaser in the World in the first 24 hours.

2. Just like the first part, KGF Chapter 2 is the most expensive Kannada film with a budget of ₹100 crores. The film will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. KGF: Chapter 2’s Official Teaser Will Not Be Out on Yash’s Birthday, Filmmaker Prashanth Neel Apologises to Fans.

3. The plot of KGF Chapter 2 will revolve around the one promise that Rocky made to his dying mother when he was a child that he will never die in poverty. The teaser also suggested in the end that “that promise will be kept,” hinting at the plot of the film.

4. The story of KGF will span over thirty years as Yash grows up seeing the altering dynamics of power-hungry politicians and gangsters who wish to rule the gold business. The movie will also answer if Rocky chooses to keep his love Reena or is only focused on his mission to teach the hungry mongers a lesson.

5. Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera is the brother of Sooryavardhan. Sooryavardhan's character was essayed by Ramesh Indra in KGF Chapter 1, who was the late ruler of Kolar Gold Mines (KGF). Sooryavardhan's son Garuda was the villain in the first movie and now we will get to see Sanjay Dutt take on the legacy of this evil villain. The role of Garuda was played by Ramachandra Raju who used to work as Yash’s bodyguard before he was cast in this film.

KGF Chapter 2 is a fictional drama that marks the South debut of actor Sanjay Dutt. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also plays a pivotal role in the film. KGF 2 is likely to make it to the theatres this summer.

