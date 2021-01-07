KGF Chapter 2 official teaser is finally out! Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, the film was announced in 2020 and since then has been creating a lot of buzz. Also, as expected the glimpse of the flick via the teaser looks spectacular and promises a cinematic experience like never before. Must say, director Prashanth Neel indeed has the power to make fans curious and he did succeed this time too. Right from the backdrop to the costumes, we are impressed. KGF 2 rocks! Well, not just us, even fans of the superstar have gone crazy. KGF Chapter 2 Teaser: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Starrer Gets Bigger and Bolder This Time (Watch Video).

As soon as the teaser of the Yash starrer dropped online, admirers of the two stars could not keep calm and praised every bit of it. Fans could not get over Yash's look in the clip which shows him attacking the enemy all solo with the help of lightweight machine gun. Actually, KGF 2 teaser was supposed to be out on Yash's birthday(Jan 8), but as it was leaked online earlier, the makers released it a day before. Check out fans reactions below. KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Drops a Treat for His Fans on His Birthday, Shares His Deadly Look As Adheera in the Upcoming Action Drama (View Pic).

Powerful People Makes Places Powerful 🔥 Will Definitely Watch This Movie In Theatre. #KGFChapter2Teaser pic.twitter.com/WQYjv6thrf — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 7, 2021

Start of new year with a bang.#KGFChapter2Teaser was lit🔥 Can't wait for the movie release❤️❤️@TheNameIsYash big fan sir — Rcb2k21👑🏆 (@Rcb4everr) January 7, 2021

The fictional drama is said to revolve around the story of Rocky, played by Yash. This film is the South debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also plays a pivotal role. Reportedly, KGF 2 will make it to the theatres this summer. Did you like the teaser? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

