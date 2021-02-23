Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are all set to team up for the first time for the upcoming film Liger. Fans have been thrilled to watch this refreshing pair on the big screen ever since the makers have announced about their collaboration. Besides sharing a few prep stills, there were pictures of this duo amid shooting that had leaked online. Movie buffs are curious to catch a glimpse of the duo on an official note. Ananya Panday Is All Praises For Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were captured by the shutterbugs in Andheri, Mumbai, last evening. The two were photographed post their dance class session. Both Vijay and Ananya came together and happily posed for the shutterbugs. They were seen sporting casual outifts. Ananya had donned an athleisure, whereas Vijay looked all cool in a black t-shirt and white shorts. Both the stars also ensured to pose for the paparazzi without taking their masks off. If you haven’t seen their pictures, check it out right away! Liger: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Gears Up For A Worldwide Theatrical Release On September 9!

Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday In Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

VD

Ananya

Liger Duo

Talking about the movie Liger, it is all set to be released in theatres on September 9. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will release in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Liger will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others.

