The makers of Liger had announced yesterday that on February 11 they would be sharing the film’s release date. And as promised, here’s the theatrical release date of Liger! Sharing a brand new poster featuring the film’s lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, the makers have revealed that Liger would be hitting theatres on September 9. This was one of the most-awaited announcements for fans. Liger: Makers Of Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Starrer To Announce The Film’s Theatrical Release Date On February 11!

While sharing this big news across social media platforms, the makers of Liger wrote, “Roaring and raring to go! Get ready to experience #Liger as it gears up for a worldwide theatrical release on 9th September 2021, in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed”. In this poster, Vijay Deverakonda is seen as an angry young man, dressed in a casual avatar, screaming in anger. Liger: Karan Johar Shares Vijay Deverakonda's First Look as a Fierce Boxer in Puri Jagannadh Film.

Liger Release Date

Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will feature Ananya Panday opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The Bollywood actress would be making her debut in Telugu Cinema with this action entertainer. This is the first time that Vijay and Ananya have teamed up for a film. Produced under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners, this movie is a pan-Indian project. As per reports, thus upcoming flick will also feature feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy in key roles.

