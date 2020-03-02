Major: Sobhita Dhulipala Joins The Cast of Adivi Sesh's Film Based On Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Sobhita Dhulipala in Major (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Adivi Sesh will be seen in an ambitious project, Major, that is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of 26/11. Now, the team just got bigger with the inclusion of Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The Tollywood actor welcomed her in the team with a tweet, which informs that she will have a crucial role in this Hindi-Telugu bilingual drama. MAJOR: Mahesh Babu Announces Biopic on Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh to Play the Lead - Check Out First Poster.

The Kshanam actor tweeted, "It's so amazing to reunite with @sobhitaD for #Major after our previous #Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. #Major is a story for all of India. Looking fwd to it." Check out the tweet.

Sobhita Dhulipala in Major

Thrilled to announce that the beautiful @sobhitaD will play a crucial role in MAJOR, a film that has been inspired by the true story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. She will be joining @AdiviSesh to bring the heroic story of the NSG Commando to life. #MajorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/80B7BvVuyg — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) March 2, 2020

For the uninitiated, Unnikrishnan served in the elite Special Action Group of the National Security Guards. He showed heroic gestures during the heart-wrenching November 2008 Mumbai attacks and got martyred while serving for the fellow citizens. He was bestowed upon with the Ashoka Chakra which is India's highest peacetime gallantry award, later in 2009.

Speaking of the project, the movie will be directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Sobhita and Sesh Adivi have reunited for the second time after sharing the screen space with the first time in crime-thriller, Goodachari.