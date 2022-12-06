Talks between the makers of the film Higuita and the Kerala Film Chamber held here on Tuesday after writer NS Madhavan complained about using the name of his short story, failed to break the ice. The matter is now all set to take the legal route. Trouble began for Higuita when the Chamber (the apex body of all the film bodies in the Malayalam industry) informed him that they have received a complaint from Madhavan. Kochu Preman Dies at 67; Malayalam Actor Was Popular For His Comic Roles.

To discuss this issue Nair and the producers of the film met at the Chamber office where Nair stood his ground that he does not intend to change the name of the film. "We showed the short story of Madhavan and the script of our film and it has got no similarity at all. The Chamber officials told us to get the permission of Madhavan to use the title. We have not done any wrong, hence we will now seek legal redress to resolve the issue," said Nair.

Seventy four-year-old Madhavan, a former IAS officer, had written a short story named Higuita. When he came to know of the film he reported the matter to the Chamber, which asked Nair not to use Higuita as the title of his debut film. Nair says his film was announced in 2019 and the title was registered with the Chamber. Later, the launch was held with a big function and social media was also active with it and now this issue has surfaced.

