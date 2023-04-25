The health condition of Malayalam actor Mammukoya, who was hospitalised after collapsing during a football tournament in Kerala's Malappuram, is stable, sources said here on Tuesday. According to the film industry sources, the hugely popular actor is responding to medicines and is under the close watch of a medical team at a Kozhikode hospital. 2018 Trailer Out! Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali's Malayalam Film Talks About Hope, Courage and True Depiction Of Kerala Floods.

Mammukoya, the veteran comedian and a noted actor, started his acting career in the theatre in 1979 and later graduated to films. By now, he has acted in over 450 Malayalam films and won two state awards. The highlight of his acting career is his delivery of the Malabar dialect and his physical stature which leaves people reeling with laughter.

