This Onam has turned out to be a treat for movie buffs as some amazing Malayalam films has been released on this auspicious occasion. One among them is Maniyarayile Ashokan, produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Krishna Sankar and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. Maniyarayile Ashokan has released on Netflix on August 31 and has opened to mixed reviews. Maniyarayile Ashokan: Jacob Gregory And Anupama Parameswaran Starrer, Produced By Dulquer Salmaan, To Premiere On Netflix On August 31!

The film revolves around a young man named Ashokan (Gregory), a bachelor hoping to get married to a simple girl from his village, but his unlucky horoscope change things for him. It is a simple story highlighting the various issues by Ashokan but how he deals with the help of his family and close friends makes it a sweet tale. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by critics. Maniyarayile Ashokan Trailer: Jacob Gregory - Anupama Parameswaran's Sweet Little Love Story and Dulquer Salmaan’s Special Appearance Make for a Perfect Treat (Watch Video).

Times of India – Maniyarayile Ashokan has a lot of twists and turns and the movie actually speaks about several beliefs including horoscopes and rituals related to weddings. Ashokan reminds one of Thalathil Dineshan from Vadakkunokkiyanthram who has severe inferiority complexes about his physique. However, the movie has a totally different story to narrate.

Huffington Post – Even Ashokan’s characterisation seems clearly influenced by Sreenivasan’s own heroes—he is dark, short, low on self-esteem, is awkward around women and desperately wants to get married. But the similarities end there—there is nothing relatively intriguing or quirky about Ashokan, he is more a shadow of a wannabe Dineshan or Vijayan.

Filmi Beat – The director and writers have succeeded in weaving a pretty engaging narrative with the right amount of humour and wise placements of songs. The movie falls into a slow pace at certain points, but that doesn't really affect the entertainment factor. The twists and surprise elements are handled effectively and presented well. The beliefs and rituals regarding the marriages in Kerala are narrated with absolute simplicity, and this makes Maniyarayile Ashokan a total fun watch.

This is what critics had to say about Maniyarayile Ashokan directed by Shamzu Zayba. Maniyarayile Ashokan is currently streaming on Netflix and if you have managed to watch the film, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

