Maniyarayile Ashokan is the upcoming Malayalam film that is all set to be premiered on Netflix during the time of Onam this year. Ahead of the release of the film on the streaming giant, the makers have released the trailer of this ‘sweet little love story’ starring Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. But you’d be in for a surprise to get a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan, who is also producing the film under Wayfarer Films banner, in this trailer. Maniyarayile Ashokan: Jacob Gregory And Anupama Parameswaran Starrer, Produced By Dulquer Salmaan, To Premiere On Netflix On August 31!

Jacob Gregory, who plays the titular role, Ashokan, is in the search of that perfect bride and a beautiful family life in the future. Be it near or dear ones or friends, he is being mocked on numerous occasions for being single and unable to find the right match. But his parents are trying their best to get the right match for their son. But every time Ashokan gets rejected mainly because of his appearance or say his unlucky horoscope. But this simple bachelor comes across Shyama (Anupama Parameswaran), a sweet girl from his village and things change for him. And then you’ll get to see Dulquer Salmaan in the avatar of naval officer and that’s indeed a perfect treat for fans. Family, friendship, marriage and there’s lots of drama in store for the audience.

Watch The Trailer Of Maniyarayile Ashokan Below:

This trailer also features Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Vijayaraghavan and Krishna Sankar in key roles. Directed by Shamzu Zayba, Maniyarayile Ashokan is all set to be released on Netflix on August 31!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).