Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master finally has a release date as it is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2021. This comes as a huge relief for the theatre owners who have seen acute losses this year due to COVID-19 led shuttering of cinema halls. If that wasn't enough, many producers moved to OTT to present their movies which was another huge blow for the cinema owners. But Vijay had always maintained that Master will not be a digital release but a theatrical. Now it has been confirmed that this Pongal will be power-packed with two Vijays! Master: Thalapathy Vijay’s Action Thriller to Release in Theatres and Not Have a Digital Premiere, Makers Issue Statement (View Tweet)

In a statement issued by the producers, Xavier Britto and Lalit Kumar, have made it absolutely clear that Master releasing at the theatres is very important to revive the Tamil film industry. So despite having a lucrative OTT offer, they have preferred to release the movie at cinema halls. But till the date was announced the speculations just wouldn't die down. Now finally, it is confirmed.

Master was supposed to be an April 2020 release but it obviously couldn't keep the date because of the pandemic. Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles.

