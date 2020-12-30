Fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are going to have the best of New Year, courtesy the makers of Master. On December 29 the makers of this upcoming action drama announced that Master would be hitting the theatres during the time of Pongal next year that is on January 13, 2021. Since then movie buffs are on cloud nine as the makers waited for so long and did not opt to release the film on OTT platform. Just like others, even superstar Dhanush is excited to watch Master in theatres. Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi's Master To Release On January 13, 2021 In Theatres.

The coronavirus outbreak led to the shutdown of many theatres across the country and in many other regions of the world. With several terms and conditions, the theatres recently started to reopen. Dhanush who is looking forward to watch Master with friends and family shared a post that read, “Vijay sir’s Master releases on Jan 13th. It’s great news for cinema lovers and I hope watching movies with friends and family helps to thrive the theatre culture once again. Nothing like a theatre experience. Please take all the safety precautions and watch the film in theatres.” Thalapathy Vijay's Master Certified U/A.

Dhanush On Vijay’s Master Releasing In Theatres

Vijay sir’s Master releases on Jan 13th. It’s great news for cinema lovers and I hope watching movies with friends and family helps to thrive the theatre culture once again. Nothing like a theatre experience. Please take all the safety precautions and watch the film in theatres. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 30, 2020

Master, produced by Xavier Britto, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this movie was originally slated to be released on April 9 this year, but due to the ongoing circumstances, the makers decided to postpone the theatrical release.

