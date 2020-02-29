Mookuthi Amman First Look Out! Nayanthara Looks Divine as a Goddess (See Pics)

Mookuthy Amman (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nayanthara will be next seen in the film, Mookuthi Amman. The movie has been co-directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, and the former also stars in the film. Girish Gopalakrishnan has been roped in to compose the film’s music. This film is bankrolled by Ishari Ganesh. The first look will surely leave you intrigued about the film. Earlier, it was rumoured that the film will be a satirical comedy, but the makers confirmed soon that Mookuthi Amman is a devotional film, and will be a family entertainer. The first look makes it evident that this film is in the devotional genre. We see Nayanthara as a goddess on the poster. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni To Team Up For Vignesh Shivan's Next?

The movie began principal photography in November 2019. Now, it is inching closer towards the release date. We are really intrigued as to what the story of the film will be. Maybe a trailer would give us a better idea. Thalaivar 168: Nayanthara's Role In The Rajinikanth Starrer Film Revealed!

In an interview with The Hindu, Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman co-star Smruthi was all praises for her: “She (Nayanthara) is a perfectionist. She is never late to the sets and between changes, she works very quick. In front of the camera, she knows where her position ought to be. One cannot find a flaw in the way she works. For me, it is all about learning by looking at people (like her).”

Nayanthara was last seen in Darbar opposite Rajinikanth.