Mumbai, June 22: One of the most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry, Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday on Sunday. Marking his special day, several members of the entertainment industry penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the 'Master' actor on social media. Actress Nayanthara took to her X (previously known as Twitter) handle and said, “Happiest Birthday dearest #Thalapathy@actorvijay. Have a great Year ahead Best wishes for #JanaNayagan."

For the unversed, Thalapathy and Nayanthara have shared screen space in numerous movies such as "Sivakasi" (2005), and "Villu" (2009). Director Vignesh Shivan also dropped a happy picture with the actor and wished him on his special day with the following words, "Happy birthday dearest @actorvijay sir it’s not easy to earn so much love from everyone around ! Be the blessed human you are ! And your intention to choose ways for giving back the love to your fellow humans , may all the hardwork & efforts become a huge blockbuster grand wishes for JanaNayagan & more to come in the future ..Godbless." Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Nayanthara Sends Birthday Wishes to Tamil Superstar, Shares Good Luck for ‘Jana Nayagan’ (View Post).

Taking to his official Instagram account, acclaimed director Atlee also posted a video of movie buffs going berserk in the cinema hall over "Mersal" re-releasing. Accompanying the clip, Atlee shared, "Happy Birthday @actorvijay Anna. Ennoda annae. Ennoda thalapathy (My elder brother. My Thalapathy)." Dulquer Salmaan added, "Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday !! #HBDThalapathyVijay." ‘Jana Nayagan’ First Roar: Teaser Offers First Glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film; Check It out (Watch Video).

Rakul Preet Singh wrote in the stories section of her IG, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Vijay Sir! May your special day be filled with joy, and the year ahead bring you all the success, peace and fulfillment you deserve." Work-wise, the makers of his next "Jana Nayagan" have unveiled the much-anticipated "First Roar" — an initial glimpse of the drama, which has already managed to create a massive buzz among movie buffs. "Jana Nayagan" is believed to be Thalapathy's last movie before joining politics.

