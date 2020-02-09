Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni To Team Up For Vignesh Shivan's Next?

Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yes the two powerful ladies from the south industry are said to be collaborating soon! Samantha is currently basking in the success of her film, Jaanu. On the other hand, Nayanthara starrer Bigil and Darbar turned out to be superhits. As per the latest reports, these two beauties will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. Interestingly, the film will be helmed by filmmaker and Nayanthara's beau, Vignesh Shivan. Samantha Akkineni's Style File for Jaanu Promotions was a Perfect Example of Why Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication (View Pics).

Sethupathi and Nayanthara have previously worked together in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. However, this will be the first for the lady superstar to collaborated by the Majili star, Samantha. It is also rumoured that this flick has a tentative title as titled 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.' The director apparently met the lead actor some days ago to proceed with the project. It also reported that the music will be by young sensation, Anirudh Ravichander, who recently composed music for Rajinikanth's Darbar.

On a very different note, Samantha recently sent shock waves amid her fans as she hinted that she would quit acting. The actress recently said in a statement, "As a married woman, it’s high time I should think about extending my family. Since an actress’ film career has always been short-lived than heroes, I may keep my family as my top priority and might act for 2 or 3 years more." Well, there are a few years to go so she might take a U-turn with this decision. Stay tuned with us to know more about this project.