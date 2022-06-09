Actor Sarath Kumar has praised director Arunraja Kamaraj's recently released film Nenjuku Needhi, calling it "a deep emotional film with a message of equality." Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Sarath Kumar, who is also the head of a political party in Tamil Nadu, wrote, "Had the privilege of watching Nenjuku Needhi yesterday. A deep emotional film with a message for equality and a clear message that untouchability should be eradicated in our society. A calm dignified and effective performance (from) Udhayanidhi Stalin, great narrative by Arunraja Kamaraj, kudos!" Nenjuku Needhi: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Tamil Movie’s Digital Rights Bagged by Sony LIV – Reports.

The film, featuring actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, hit screens on May 20 and is produced by Boney Kapoor's production house Bay View Projects along with Zee Studios. A remake of the hit Hindi film Article 15, Nenjuku Needhi was presented by Romeo Pictures. Nenjuku Needhi Trailer: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Tamil Remake of Article 15 Is a Hard-Hitting View on Caste Discrimination (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Had the privilege of watching Nenjukka Needhi yesterday , a deep emotional film with a message for equality and a clear message that untouchabilty should be eradicated in our society. A calm dignified and effective performance @UdayanidhiS ,great narrative @Arunrajakamaraj ,Kudos — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) June 9, 2022

Tanya Ravichandran played the female lead in the film, which also featured a host of stars including Bigg Boss Tamil winner Aari Arjunan, Shivani Rajashekar, Mayilsamy, Suresh Chakravarthy, Ilavarasu and 'Ratchasan' fame Saravanan. Music for the film was by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography was by Dinesh Krishnan.

