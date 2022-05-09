Nenjuku Needhi trailer is out! The flick is the remake of 2019 Hindi movie Article 15. The synopsis of the Tamil political-drama reads, "An upright city-bred police officer launches an attack against the caste system after caste-based discrimination and other crimes are dismissed." Nenjuku Needhi Teaser: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Article 15 Remake Is a Hard-Hitting, Dark, Compelling Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)