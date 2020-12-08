Pa Ranjith is one of the popular filmmakers of Tamil Cinema. He has directed a handful of films in his career and even produced a few of them. Those films have not only had strong narrative and impressive performances by the star cast, but those movies have also been a huge hit at the box office. Pa Ranjith, who celebrates his 38th birthday today, had made his directorial debut in 2012 with the romantic drama titled Attakathi and it had opened to positive reviews. Sarpatta Parambarai: Arya as a Boxer Looks Fit and Fab in This Pa Ranjith’s Sports Drama (View Poster).

Madras, Kabali and Kaala are the three other Tamil films directed by Pa Ranjith. Before making his directorial debut, he served as an assistant director and first worked on Thagapansamy (directed by Shiva Shanmugam). On the occasion of Pa Ranjith’s birthday, let’s take a look at his four Tamil movies that are available to watch online on some of the popular streaming services.

Attakathi – Starring Dinesh, Nandita Swetha and Aishwarya Rajesh, this film had positive reviews and was also promoted by several acclaimed directors. The movie had a simple storyline but was infused with much warmth and laughter. The film is available to watch online on Sun NXT and this app is available for Android and iOS devices, Smart TVs and other devices.

Madras – Featuring Karthi, Catherine Tresa and Kalaiyarasan in the lead, this film had exhibited social reality and hence was hailed by critics and fans. The film is available to watch online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kabali – Pa Ranjith has worked with superstar Rajinikanth on two mega budget films and one among them is Kabali. The gangster drama is available on the three popular streaming services and they are Amazon Prime Video, Netflix (in Hindi Version) and on Disney+ Hotstar (in Telugu and Hindi versions).

Kaala – Pa Ranjith’s last directorial project was two years ago and that was with Rajinikanth. Titled Kaala, it is a socio-political movie and reportedly the first Indian film ever to be released in Saudi Arabia. It is currently available to watch online on Disney+ Hotstar (in Hindi version) and on Amazon Prime Video (in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions).

These are the four Tamil films directed by Pa Ranjith. Movie buffs are looking forward to many more projects of his in the future. Here’s wishing the brilliant filmmaker of Kollywood a very happy birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).