South star Arya's first look from his upcoming sports drama titled Sarpatta Parambarai is finally out. On Wednesday (Dec 2), the makers revealed the title as well as the poster of the flick and it does look intriguing. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai will see Arya playing the role of a boxer. In the poster, the body transformation of the actor for the film is quite commendable. That chiselled bod and abs are not easy to get and we laud the star for getting into the skin of the character this well. Arya Stuns His Fans By Flaunting His Chiselled Look for Pa Ranjith’s Next (View Pic).

Arya and the makers shared the poster on the micro-blogging site and have been receiving a great response by fans. Elaborating on the look, the good looking actor can be seen at his fittest inside a boxing ring all set to fight it out with his opponent. From the vibes of it, the movie does look based in the 70s and 80s. Incase, you have not seen the poster, do not miss out on this one. Arya Shares Pictures of His Intense Workout Session With Vishal As Gyms Reopen in Chennai (View Pics).

Check Out The Poster Below:

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, while sharing the first look poster, tagged the protagonist as ‘Kabila’ and it seems that's the name of Arya in the movie. FYI, Dushara is the female lead of the flick whereas Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Prathap, John Kokken, Sanchana Natarajan essay key roles. Sarpatta Parambarai is said to hit the screens early next year. Stay tuned!

