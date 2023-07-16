Producer Suvin K Varkey has caused a stir on social media with his recent activities related to the film Padmini. In an unexpected move, Varkey trolled lead actor Kunchacko Boban through an Instagram Reel, which has garnered attention and sparked conversations among fans and followers. Padmini: Producer Accuses Kunchacko Boban of Not Promoting Film in Lengthy Insta Post, Claims He Went to Europe Instead of Giving Interviews.

Additionally, Varkey released new posters for the film, but surprisingly, the lead actor was not shown in them.

Earlier, Suvin K Varkey expressed his frustration regarding the promotion and alleged miscooperation from lead actor Kunchacko Boban. Taking to social media, Varkey highlighted key points regarding the issue. Varkey emphasised that "Padmini" has been a table profit for the makers solely from the rights. He further revealed that Kunchacko Boban, who reportedly received 2.5 crores as remuneration for just 25 days of shoot (equivalent to 10 lakhs per day), did not contribute to the film's promotion and declined TV interviews. Kasargold Teaser: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan’s Film Glimpses How the Dynamic of Friendship Changes in This Action-Filled Drama (Watch Video).

Varkey seemed upset that the actors did not take responsibility for their films and warned that they should not take the audience for granted. He wrote, "Actors also have the responsibility to market the product they get involved in. Out of the 200+ movies releasing in a year you have to attract the audience to watch your movie. This is showbiz and your existence is based on the audience verdict. Don't take the viewers for granted. After all, the magic of Cinema is that CONTENT ALWAYS WINS."

