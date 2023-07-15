Kunchacko Boban's latest release Padmini is doing decent at the box office and garnering love from the audiences. Amid this, the producer (Suvin K Varkey) of the film, took to his social media and opened a can of worms against Boban for being unsupportive. In his long post on Insta, he claimed that the actor who took home 'Rs 2.5 crore gave zero TV interviews, participated in zero TV programs/promotions', but instead went to Europe. The flick is directed by Senna Hegde. Kasargold Teaser: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan’s Film Glimpses How the Dynamic of Friendship Changes in This Action-Filled Drama (Watch Video).

Padmini Producer Slams Kunchacko Boban:

