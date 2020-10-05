Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is an incredible performer, who has won acclaim of her performances. She is also not someone to mince words, a staunch feminist and idealist. Remember how she took down Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy right in front of its lead actor during that famous Anupama Chopra Actor's roundtable. Now Parvathy is again winning hearts for her reaction to Karan Johar's tweet on Independence Day. Parvathy Gets Called Out For Using The Word Bipolar While Defending Joker Against Arjun Reddy, The Actress Admits She Was Wrong.

Karan Johar has been very quiet on social media these days, after his name was dragged into Sushant Singh Rajput demise controversy. He did recently put up a tweet on Independence Day about the film fraternity coming together for a special tribute to India and the values of Mahatma Gandhi.

While the tribute seems fine, KJo gets called out for sycophancy for dedicating it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and saying they were inspired by him. Modi's government is under a lot of fire recently for its stand on Farm Bills and how it has been handling the Hathras gangrape cape.

Check out Karan Johar's tweet below:

Parvathy, reacting to Karan Johar's tweet, put out a Insta story that, with a single word, shows what she feels about it. Check it out below!

Parvathy's Insta Story

Parvathy's 'Yuck' reaction gets claps from her fans and admirers, with Twitterati praising her gumption. Year Ender 2019: Mammootty, Parvathy, Nivin Pauly and More – 10 Actors Who Owned Malayalam Cinema This Year With Their Marvellous Performances.

Check out the tweets below:

So What's in The Diet of Mollywood Women?

There is something in the diet of the women of Mollywood: red chillies, green chillies, coconut, curry leaves and C.O.U.R.A.G.E. @parvatweets ❤️❤️❤️ (H/T @iPriyanka_S) pic.twitter.com/cfWMoeoNqB — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) October 5, 2020

Lit Fire!

Exactly Same Sentiments!

women in the industry are showing more spine than anyone else @parvatweets ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sg6QQLbfUi — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) October 5, 2020

Parvathy Getting Love...

... And More Love

Ahem!

Yup that's for you @karanjohar and your bollywood boot lickers.@parvatweets ❤️🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/mfiM86WQK4 — Just a broken soul (@iampaamaran) October 3, 2020

Will Kangana Mind This?

Parvathy, known for her films like Take/Off, Koode and Uyare, is among the few Malayalam actresses who is still strongly fighting for justice for the sexual assault on Malayalam actress, fighting the patriarchy within Malayalam actors' body, AMMA. For her strong feminist views, Parvathy has often been a victim on cyber-bullying, but the actress continues to fight misogyny strongly through her films and tweets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).