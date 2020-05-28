Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Next with Mani Ratnam Will Release in 2021, Director Will Shoot in One Go to Meet the Deadline

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam to work in Ponniyin Selvan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While shootings all over the globe are currently halted due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, filmmakers are hopeful that the situation will calm down in the next few months. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam is among the many releases whose shooting schedules have gone for a toss amid the virus scare. However, the director has thought of a way to keep his original deadline and wants to ensure that post-lockdown, he finishes his movie in one go. Ponniyin Selvan: Here's Why Amala Paul Rejected Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus.

"Amid chatter that shoots may begin from July, Mani sir and his team are reworking the schedules to ensure the film meets its 2021 release. He is hoping to get bulk dates from Vikram, Aishwarya, Karthi and the ensemble cast so that the film can be wrapped up in one go. If all goes well, they will begin the Puducherry leg with Vikram and Aishwarya. If they don't get the necessary permission for an outdoor shoot, they might change the venue to the AVM Studios in Chennai," informed a trade source in his conversation with Mid-Day.

Like Baahubali, Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama that will release in two parts and the makers are determined to release its first instalment in 2021. "Like everybody else in the industry, we are waiting for the shoot to resume and talk to the actors about their dates. It will be difficult to coordinate the schedules, but it's our job to figure out a way," said Shiva Anand, executive producer, Madras Talkies. He also added that they will release the film next year though they still don't have a clarity on its release date. Ponniyin Selvan Movie Poster: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Promises To Be The Beginning Of The Golden Era On Screen (See Pic).

The story revolves around the life of Arulmozhi Varman before he became the great Chola emperor. Aishwarya is expected to play a double role. She'll be seen as Nandini, the manipulative wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, and queen Mandakini Devi. Besides the Guru actress, the movie has a stellar star cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi.