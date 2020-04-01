Ponniyin Selvan: Here's Why Amala Paul Rejected Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus

Amala Paul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mani Ratnam's next big project is Ponniyin Selvan, a period saga with a stellar star cast. The film's official poster was released on January 2 as a New Year gift to all the director's fans and industry whispers are already touting it as the next big release in South. The movie stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha in lead roles but the magnum opus was also offered to Amala Paul initially. However, she decided to reject it and we finally know the reason behind it.

In her recent conversation with 123Telugu, Amala elaborated on why she couldn't take up the role and how she's hoping to work with the director in the future. “Not everyone can act in every film. I felt I can’t do justice to the role in Mani sir’s Ponniyin Selvan. I felt it’s better to not do a role that doesn’t suit me and face unnecessary criticism later. I hope that I’ll get another opportunity to act in Mani sir’s film in the future," she said. Earlier there were reports about Keerthy Suresh exiting the project and the reason was assumed to be an offer to star in Rajinikanth's next.#MeToo Accused Lyricist Vairamuthu Out Of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan After Makers Face Backlash?

Meanwhile, Amala recently made headlines when her new pictures with boyfriend, Bhavinder Singh went viral on the internet. Fans were quick to assure if the actress had tied the knot with her beau and their assumptions compelled her to delete the pictures from her social media account. The pictures were apparently from one of her recent shoots and their wedding certainly.