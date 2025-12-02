The Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 is set to begin on December 4 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the fifth edition of the newest major film festival in the world of cinema. And guess who will be making the Arab world shine with her beauty and light this year – it’s none other than India’s pride, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A truly global ambassador of Indian beauty, grace, talent, and of Indian women, Aishwarya has enthralled fans across the globe at the Cannes International Film Festival for more than a decade. Now, get set to meet Aishwarya at the Red Sea Souk alongside the Red Sea Film Fest 2025. B-town stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar have attended the earlier editions of the film fest. They hobnobbed with film celebrities from Hollywood, European Cinema, Asian cinema (including Korean) and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. This year, apart from Aishwarya, veteran Bollywood actress Rekha will attend Red Sea International Film Festival for a special screening of the restored classic Umrao Jaan (1981). Here’s how you can book tickets for the RedSeaIFF25 and attend the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan event. Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Attend The Prestigious Event, Bollywood Actors Talk About Popularity of Indian Cinema (Watch Video).

In-Conversation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at #RedSeaIFF25 – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Red Sea Film Festival 2025

Bollywood beauty and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be in conversation at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025. The actress will be in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 4 for the special event. Her talk will be held at 2:30 PM local time, and go on till 3:30 PM. The venue for the talk will be the Forum Room 1 at the Red Sea Souk 2025 in Al-Balad. Here are the ticket details.

How to Book Tickets for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talk at Red Sea Film Festival 2025

The current ticket price for the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talk at Red Sea IFF 2025 is 120 SAR (Saudi Riyal), which is about INR 2,865 (in Indian Rupees). There is no mention of additional taxes on the ticket price, and this is the final amount. The tickets can be booked on this link directly. Once you hit Checkout, you will get an option to feed in a coupon code, if you have one. After which, details like your name, email address, mobile number, age group and country of residence will be asked. The final stage will be the secure payments page, where you can choose to pay via your card or through Apple Pay. Once the transaction is complete, you have your ticket to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talk live in Jeddah! Red Sea Film Festival 2025: Prince Naseem Hamed Boxing Biopic ‘Giant’ To Open Saudi Arabia’s Premier Event.

There may not be a chance to meet Aishwarya personally. However, you can watch her talk as an audience member and get a chance to ask questions, as it happens at in-conversation events. Now, all you have to do is book airline tickets and a hotel room in Saudi Arabia.

About Red Sea International Film Festival 2025

The Red Sea International Film Festival was ambitiously launched in 2019 after Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on films. The first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival was held in 2021. The fifth edition of Red Sea Film Festival will be held from December 4–13, 2025. The venue is the historic district of Al-Balad, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer: All information given above has been sourced from the Red Sea International Film Festival website and Instagram. It is best to connect with the organisers directly via email, social media or phone to confirm the details before booking tickets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Red Sea International Film Festival). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2025 03:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).