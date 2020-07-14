It was in February this year when the official announcement of Prabhas teaming up with director Nag Ashwin was made official. Their project that is tentatively titled as Prabhas 21, is one of the most anticipated movies, as it is the first time that this actor and director duo has teamed up for a film. Now there have been numerous speculations doing rounds about the film’s lead actress. Earlier it was stated that RRR actress Alia Bhatt is being considered as the leading. But now, the buzz is rife that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been approached for Prabhas 21. Prabhas 21: Fans Excited For #PrabhasNagAshwin Combo, Says Another Blockbuster On The Way.

Prabhas 21 is produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the entire cast and other key details of this mega-budget film. As per a report in TOI, Deepika Padukone has agreed to star in this yet-to-be-titled film, but has also put forward a huge remuneration. As Nag Ashwin is keen to cast Deepika as the leading lady for Prabhas 21, a pan-India project, the report cites that the makers have agreed to her whooping remuneration demands.

When Nag Ashwin had shared the first look poster of Prabhas’s upcoming flick, Radhe Shyam, one of the fans had asked the filmmaker about if they can expect any update on Prabhas 21 in this month to which he responded saying as “Yes… by the end of this month…” Prabhas' Next with Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin to Go On Floors in October, Film Will Release in April 2022.

#Prabhas21 Update

The makers are reportedly planning to begin the shooting of Prabhas 21 by October. However, owing to the ongoing global crisis, one will have to wait and watch how things will roll out considering the safety of the entire cast and crew.

