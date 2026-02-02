In the ever-crowded genre of Malayalam campus dramas, director Vijesh Panathur’s Prakambanam attempts to kick down the door with a loud, chaotic blend of hostel hijinks and supernatural chills. The film, starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya and Ameen, sets its stage in a sun-drenched college in Ernakulam, Kerala, where the stakes are delightfully low. ‘Eko’ Ending Explained: Where Is Kuriachan? Decoding the Mystery, Layers and Symbolism of Sandeep Pradeep’s Brilliant Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

'Prakambanam' Plot

Three roommates, Siddhu, Punyalan, and Shankaran, are desperate to win a student election, primarily so they can finally crack open a celebratory bottle of liquor. It is a premise built familiar to the 2015 film Adi Kapyare Kootamani, with youthful bravado and late-night banter. The narrative rhythm shifts gear when Siddhu returns from his grandmother’s funeral with a powder bottle containing her ashes, a secret he is too embarrassed to share with his hedonistic peers. In a moment of inspired, if slightly grotesque, absurdity, Punyalan mistakes the ashes for illicit substances and snorts them. ‘KishKindha Kaandam’ Movie Review: Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan’s Brilliant Performances and a Layered Mystery Make for a Spectacular Combo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

This "sacrilegious" accident serves as the film’s true inciting incident, transforming Punyalan into a vessel for his friend’s conservative, moral-policing grandmother. From here, the movie leans heavily into its horror-comedy identity, finding its strongest footing in the friction between modern hostel chaos and old-world traditionalism.

'Prakambanam' Performances and Comic Timing

Sagar Surya delivers a standout performance, navigating the physical demands of being "possessed" by a stern matriarch with a commitment that keeps the comedy from curdling into pure caricature. He is ably supported by Ganapathi and Ameen, whose reactive humour often provides the biggest laughs. The Mallika Sukumaran brings a commanding presence to her role as the grandmother, providing an emotional anchor to a script that otherwise prioritises slapstick energy.

'Prakambanam' - Watch Video:

While the first half of the film occasionally stumbles through uneven political commentary and some dated jokes, the second half finds a more confident stride as the paranormal stakes escalate.

Verdict

Ultimately, Prakambanam doesn't aim to reinvent the wheel, but it spins it with enough vigour to keep the audience entertained. The climax is a frenetic "scream-fest" that successfully juggles multiple sub-plots into a messy, joyous resolution. It may lack the polish of the 2023 film Romancham, and its political undertones might spark some debate, but as a popcorn-friendly genre blend, Prakambanam delivers exactly what it promises: a riotous, harmless romp through the halls of a haunted hostel.

